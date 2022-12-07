Marshmello Net Worth, Bio, Career, Face and Other Details

By Sadia Nazir
Marshmello Net worth

Marshmello is a well know American electronic dance producer and DJ. He became popular because to wear a big marshmallow during performing and hide his identity. The real name of Marshmello is Christopher Comstock.
He was born on 19th May 1992 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Do you know about Mershmello Net Worth? Let’s talk about it.

Career

The first single of Marshemello is WaVez, posted on his SoundCloud account in 2015. In 2016, his debut came out and ranked 5th place in Billboard’s electronic albums chart. After that, he began touring the United States, India, South Korea, China, and Paraguay.

Moreover, he made an appearance on Skrillex’s Owsla. Marshmello worked with popular celebrities like Selena Gomez, Slushii, Juarez, and many more. His popularity raised when he remixed Jack U and Zedd’s songs released.

Marshmello Net Worth 2022

Marshmello is the world’s biggest-paid DJ and making handsome money. He was Dotcom, and Skrillex also said him as Chris during an interview. Forbes also mentioned and revealed the true identity.
According to sources, Marshmello net worth in 2022 is $21 million.

