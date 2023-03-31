Mary Marquardt Bio, Professional Life, Death Rumors, Relationship, and Net Worth

Mary Marquardt was a former illustrator, chef, and well-known as Harrison Ford’s ex-wife. He is a popular Hollywood actor, and both married for 15 years. Harrison always participated in the entertainment industry and made an immense fortune, over $5.4 billion in North America and $9.3 billion globally. Marquardt faced many ups and downs and struggled with her life because of sclerosis. Let’s know about her.

Early Life

Mary got a diploma from high school in her hometown. After that, she enrolled at the prestigious Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, and then graduated with a degree in liberal arts. she was an amazing and popular cheerleader during her college days. Later, she began her career in the food industry and became a chef. She was always passionate about food and cooking.

Relationship Status of Mary Marquardt and Harrison Ford

Harrison and Mary met during their college days. This relationship became strong over time, and mary always supported Ford during the first step to building a career. She encouraged Harrison to shift to Los Angeles, where he started his career in Hollywood.

They exchanged bows in 1964 and had a happy life. After three years, Mary gave birth to her first child and kept the name, Benjamin Ford. The second child Willard Ford was born in 1969.

Ford played a special role in the film named Star Wars. The family spent the prosperous 14 years of their lives under one roof. However, during Star wars, Ford indulged in extra-marital affairs with co-star Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia. Mary caught them together in the bend that happened after 15 years of a long marriage. In 1979, the divorce was finalized. The second time, Ford Harrison remarried. Mary is living a single life along with her children.

Mary Marquardt is facing death condition every day because of her disease. She is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the 2000s. However, along with this disease, she gave birth to her child Ben. He decided to follow in her footsteps and became a chef. Moreover, the second child Willard became a successful clothier. Her son Ben is active on social media and always raises awareness against the disease his mother.

Mary Marquardt’s Net Worth

Mary has completely withdrawn from public life. She does not appear in any public event or share private life information. Therefore, we have yet to determine her exact net worth. According to some reports, the estimated net worth of Mary is $2 million. She earns this from her chef career. Her husband, Harrison Ford, owns a $5 billion net worth.