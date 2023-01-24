Mathilde Tantot Bio, Professional Life, Net Worth, and Other Details

Mathilde Tantot is a social media personality and a businesswoman. She earned her name through online platforms by posting photos and videos. Mathilde has a passion for fashion that makes the model so unique. She has a luxurious lifestyle. let’s know about her life such as early and professional life, relationship status and net worth.

Early Life

Mathilde Tantot was born on 29th December 1994. Her birthplace is France. She has mixed roots like Persian and French. Tantot began modeling on social media in her teenage days, along with a twin sister named Pauline. The girls had great support from their family members. This support plays an important role in their fashion career and got success.

The young girl is blessed with the gift of her mother’s nature and always seems gorgeous. Mathilde came on Instagram in 2014 and got plenty of followers. At this time, she has more than 5.1 million followers. Besides, she worked with many brands as a sponsor.

During this time, Tantot launched a fashion brand named Khassani Swimwear which became popular in a very short time. She organized a promotional campaign for their brand. After that, she started traveling worldwide to make their business successful.

She never missed the opportunity to shoot in beautiful locations for the perfect bikini or stylish outfit.

The young star recorded her visits to Jamaica, California, Cuba, Gili Island, and other destinations. Later, she gained more fans and reached around 400k. The popular model also worked for some magazines, and OOTD is one of them.

Physical Appearance

Mathilde Tantot has a perfect body. Her height is five feet and nine inches, and she weighs 53 kg. Her hair is dark blonde and her eyes are brown. She is always active in the gym and maintains a perfect body figure.

Relationship Status

Mathilde has been in a relationship with Martin Offenstein, who is the French model. The couple met during the shoot in 2016 and often shared their stories from journeys.

They also visited Toronto and Abu Dhabi. The young model is a dog lover and has plenty of videos of her Cocker Spaniel on her social media.

Mathilde Tantot Net Worth

Mathilde Tantot has a good amount of money. The estimated net worth is $700k. she is a pretty girl and comes most of her fortune from her modeling career, magazine pages, advertisements, and from her private business. The beautiful young model has a decent amount of Instagram followers.