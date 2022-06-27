Harappa Foundation and Barani Institute organize Mehfil e Mushaira

Harappa Foundation Sahiwal and Barani Institute of Sciences jointly organized a Mehfil e Mushaira.

Renowned poet Rana Saeed Doshi presided over the ceremony while special guests were Dr. Nadeem Abbas Ashraf, Academic Director Dr. Azeem Ahmed and Adnan Farrukh.

Notable poets include Zeeshan Baloch Nishtar, Rauf Tabassum, Atiq Raza Shami, Siraj Munir, Mohammad Farooq Azhar Ali, Saif Ali Saif, Sufi Hamdani, Prof. Mohammad Ali, Rashid Qayyum Ansar, Rao Noman, Yasir Raza Asif, Mohammad Aslam. Abdul Khaliq Arezo, Hasrat Bilal, Ausaf Sheikh, Ali Raza, Ali Waris Ansari, Ramesh Minhas and Rukhsana Sehar.

At the end of the mushaira, honorary shields were also distributed among the distinguished guests. In addition to the large number of students in the mushaira, the taste buds of civil society joined with their families and doubled the popularity of the mushaira.

