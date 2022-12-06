Mel Gibson’s Net Worth 2022, Early and Professional Life and Others

Mel Gibson is a famous Australian American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. He is best known because of his work in the Mad Max series and many other projects. Mel Gibson did amazing work in his career, and people are surprised to see his net worth. Let’s know about Mel Gibson’s net worth in 2022 and other details.

Early and Professional Life

The date of birth of the popular producer Mel Gibson is 3rd January 1996 in Peekskill, New York. He moved to Australia along with his family. Mel spent his childhood in Australia and then settled in New South Wales. He got an education at a Catholic college in New South Wales. When he left college, he wanted to become a journalist and chef, but something was written in his fate.

Gibson began his career in 1977 when he appeared in the first film named; I Never Promised you a rose golden. After that, he did another low-budget movie named Summer City and a television show named The Sullivans that was released in 1977.

After his role in Mad Max, he reached the peak of fame and then returned with Mad Max 2 in 1981. Besides, he starred in movies like The River, The Bounty, and The Year of Living Dangerously.

Gibson received his million-dollar salary with Mad Max third time in 1985. He became an icon in the film industry. However, after some years, he worked in different genres like Hamlet, Air America, and Bird On a Wire.

Mel Gibson made his directorial debut in the 90s with the movie named The Man Without a Face and won two Oscars.

In 2000, his three movies Chicken Run, What Women Want, and The Patriot grossed over $199 million dollars. After that, Mel also starred in films like Machete Kills, The Expendables 3, and Edge of Darkness.

Mel Gibson’s Net Worth 2022

Gibson is not only a popular actor, also a producer too. He earned most of his money from his entertainment career. Being an actor, he gets almost $25 million for a movie and $15 million for an animated movie. According to sources, Mel Gibson’s net worth in 2022 is $430 million.

He also shares a large part of the wealth of his ex-wife because of divorce settlements. Moreover, he also owns a home in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. Robyn Moore Gibson was his ex-wife. They married in 1983 and separated in 2000.