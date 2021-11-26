Four teams formed to search for the missing girl in Chichawatni

Chichawatni (The Breaking Times – 26 November 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) A six-year-old girl who was going to buy eggs from her house in Chak 110/7R was reported missing. Police could not find her after 5 days.

On the direction of DPO Sahiwal, Sadar Police Station Chichawatni has registered a case and formed four teams to search the missing girl. The girl will be recovered as soon as possible, DSP Circle Chichawatni.

According to the girl’s mother, the girl went out to buy boiled eggs from a street vendor who had reached the street a little further. The girl followed him and had not yet returned. On the other hand, the Sadar police station on the instructions of DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch has registered a case on the request of the girl’s father Mubarak and started searching for the girl.

DSP Circle Chichawatni Nadir Rasool has said that four teams have been formed to search for the girl which are conducting search operations in the whole village. While some suspects are also under investigation. Inshallah the girl will be found as soon as possible.