Most Watched Tv Events: Over Quarter Population Watched These

There is a variety of tv series and movies on the internet, and people love to watch these again and again. Do you know that 25 % population turned their tv to the same program? Undoubtedly, it was a massive achievement, and everyone who arranged that event was pretty impressed. Let’s talk about some most watched tv events that stopped the world, and 25 % of the World’s Population turned to watch the same event.

The Rumble in the Jungle

These have been pretty famous sporting events in the past and captured the audience worldwide. The most popular and all-time favorite sports event is a boxing match. Almost 1 billion people turned to their tv sets to watch George Foreman and Muhammad Ali on 30th October 1974. Both are gold medal winners for the United States of America. He became the heavyweight champion of the world.

People considered it the greatest sporting event of the 20th century. This event grossed an estimated $100 million, and it was possible because of the 25 % population. Muhammad Ali wanted to establish a relationship between Africans and American blacks. The fight was about racial problems in Vietnam. He concluded that the rumble in the jungle was a fight that made the country more conscious.

Don King was the organizer and promoter of the event who also convinced the Zaire dictator, Mobutu Sese Seko, to sponsor the fight for his African nation. The fight started to adopt the American audience at an unusual time of 4 am in Kinshasa.

Prince Harry and Megan Get Hitched

Royal events always came into the limelight and got the attention of a large audience. One of the most loved royals, Prince Harry and Meghan, got married, and people love to watch them. Interestingly, nearly 30 million people from the US alone tuned in to watch the wedding ceremony in St George Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018. It was a ceremony of 600 people, and everyone loved it. Almost 1.9 million people worldwide turned to their tv sets to watch their ceremony.

After three years, Megahan confessed to Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview that they were actually married by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby three days after the marriage. Meghan recalls we called the archbishop and said look at this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want the reunion between us.

This was an exchange of vows rather than an official ceremony. The legal wedding will be held on Saturday 19th May. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document. Knowing it was false, I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I had signed it.

The queen also released a statement on the wedding day about their new titles: ‘ The Queen had been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. She said his titles would be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel. He will be the Royal Highness Duke of Sussex, and Mrs. Meghan’s marriage will become Her royal highness The Duchess of Sussex.

The estimated cost of the wedding was around £32 million. The wedding generated over £1 billion to the British economy. According to sources, the tourist buys the quintessential royal wedding merchandise and souvenirs and spends £300 million on travel plans around the wedding date.

Live Aid

Among other popular events, Live Aid is the most watched that is really appreciated by people. This event took place 20 years layer attracted a large tv audience. According to a survey, almost 39 % of the world population turned their tv sets to watch the Live Aid concert in 1975. After two years, they also attracted almost $2 billion people.

Wembley Stadium concert in London one of the organizers of the event. He was along with Bill Graham in London and was in charge of an American event that was held at the same time at the John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, USA. Goldsmith said, I never get a chance to say no.

Bob arrived in my office and said we are doing this, and it started from there. The British musician Phil Collins performed at both JFK and Wembley Stadium. He performed in London on a British Airways Concorde flight to New York City before taking another helicopter to Philadelphia.