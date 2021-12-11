Indian Singer Neha Kakkar to Perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai ( UAE News – December 11, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) YouTube Diamond Award winner and Top bollywood singer Neha Kakkar Singh is ready to perform in her concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on December 12.

Neha Kakkar will sing her collection of songs at Expo’s Jubilee Stage tomorrow on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Neha has been an Indian singing and social media sensation for almost a decade now. She is one of the singers who are most liked and followed on instagram. Currently she has 66.3 Million followers on instagram.

One of the aspects of Neha Kakkar singing is that she bridges the age gap and loved by the audience of all ages as her songs have versatility and variety. She was born on June 6, 1988 and younger sister of bollywood singer Sonu Kakkar.

Neha used to participate in religious festivals in her early age but her carrier started when she participated in the second season of Indian Idol. She has won the award of most viewed singers in 2019 with 4.2 billion views.

Neha Kakkar is very excited to perfom in Expo 2020 Dubai and she has termed the concert as the coolest international hotspot. She has advised her followers to live the life to the fullest and share love happiness. She has also requested her followers on Instagram and said them to come and see her Live at Jubilee Stage Expo 2020 Dubai.

Get ready to see Neha Kakkar at Expo’s Jubilee Stage on Sunday, December 12 at 8.30pm. Keep watching UAE NEWS, UAE URDU, KHALEEJ TIMES, GULF NEWS and other Arab News Media and stay updated.