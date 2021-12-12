Neha kakkar Expo 2020 Dubai Live Performance

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Online – December 12, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Top Bollywood Singer Sensation Neha Kakkar is going to perform her best songs live at Expo 2020 Dubai today.

Neha Kakkar is exciting about her concert and she is sharing the news on her instagram. She will be rocking the Jubilee Stage today at 20:30 UAE time. She has asked her fans in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to join her at Expo 2020 Dubai for a memorable night.

Indian sensation Neha Kakkar is the most popular singer and loved by Hindi and Urdu speaking community equally. Here you will watch her live performance in Expo 2020 Dubai and we will post the videos. keep visiting The Breaking Times.

Neha has just updated its status on her instagram account. She is all set for her live performance in Expo 2020 Dubai.