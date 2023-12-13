Nikki Hakuta and Mari Hakuta: Daughters of Popular Comedian Ali Wong

Everyone knows Ali Wong, a well-recognized name in the entertainment industry. Mari Hakuta and Nikki Hakuta are American celebrity children and well-known because of their parents, especially their mother.

They are the daughters of Ali Wong, and everyone is familiar with their names in the entertainment industry. This article will discuss Ali Wong, their children Mari and Nikki Hakuta, and their lives.

Ali Wong

The real name of Ali Wong is Alexandra Dawn Wong; she is recognized as a world-famous American stand-up comedian and actress.

Her incredible comedic skills and bold personality make her one of the most famous Hollywood celebrities. Wong’s well-known stand-up comedy acts are Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong on Netflix.

Wong has also featured in the film Always Be My Maybe, an American comedy film. In 2020 and 2023 years, she was ranked among the 100 most influential people.

Fresh Off the Boat is an American sitcom in which Ali Wong served as a writer. Ali Wong was also featured as an actress in Breaking In Dealin’ Father Figures and many others. Her most recent stand-up stand-up unique is Don Wong, who debuted on Netflix.

Ali Wong graced the television screens through notable appearances like Inside Amy Schumer, American Housewife, Black Box, and many others. If we talk about Nikki Hakuta’s mother’s personal life, she met her father at their mutual friend’s wedding in 2011.

They tied the knot in 2014 and have two daughters, Mari Hakuta and Nikki Hakuta. After a few years, they separated and got divorced in 2022, but are still good friends.

Justin Hakuta

Justin Hakuta is a famous name in the business world who graduated from Harvard Business School. He gained fame as the son of Ken Hakuta, a South Korean Japanese-American inventor and popular TV personality.

Moreover, Ken was best known as Dr Fad, who created a 1980s-era toy named The Wacky Wall Walker. Justin always cares for her family but has been separated from his wife, Ali Wong, for some unknown reasons.

However, the good thing is that he is still a friend of Ali Wong and has a close relationship with his daughters.

Justin and Ali Wong Divorced

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong took an unexpected turn in April 2022 and decided to part ways after eight years of marriage. We don’t know the reason for the separation, but that was a mutual and amicable decision.

However, the couple ended their marriage on suitable terms so it did not harm their life. Ali Wong is also a writer and wrote a book with a special purpose, Untold Secrets, dear Girls: Intimate Tales and Advice for Living Your Best Life. These are sincere letters for her daughters, more than a book that would help them on their journey to adulthood.

Nikki Hakuta And Mari Hakuta

Mari is Justin and Ali’s elder daughter, who was born in November 2015. During an interview, Wong revealed that she was very nervous about her first child and tried to stay at home for Mari.

The second and youngest daughter is Nikki Hakuta, who came into this world in December 2017. Ali Wong appeared on screen before her birth and she also did a Netflix special series during her pregnancy named “Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife.”

Nikki was always fascinated by her journey of exploration and discovery. He likes the adventures like magic ingredients for her growth and development. Her life was full of opportunities that sparked her curiosity, fueled her creativity, and developed all her social skills.

Her parents always gave both daughters a nurturing environment and encouraged them to learn, play, interact socially, and be exposed to different experiences.

The youngest daughter, Nikki, loves video games and is interested in technology. The parents were always involved in their learning journey.

Net Worth of Nikki Hakuta

Nikki grew up in a comfortable and well-off family. She would be a popular future artist. Estimating Nikki’s net worth is too early, but Ali Wong earned so much money.

Their daughters have been living lavish lives as their parents have considerable wealth. Ali Wong’s net worth is approximately $3 million, and Nikki’s father’s net worth is more than $1.5 million.

Social Media Appearance

Everyone asks about Nikki Hakuta’s social media account address because people want to know more about it. She has no social media account, or maybe it is private.

But her mother, Ali Wonmg, is active on social platform like Instagram, where she has a massive fan following of more than 2 million.