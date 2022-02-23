The PML-Q agreed to join the no-confidence motion

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The PML-Q delegation has met with opposition leaders including former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto at Bilawal House Lahore.

The PML-Q agreed to support the opposition in the Parliament on the proposal to make Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the Chief Minister of Punjab.

An all-party committee was formed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement for a final strategy against the government. The committee will determine the political and legal strategy and the timing of the motion of no confidence.

Opposition parties have a large sitting in Lahore. The opposition has claimed to have completed the numbers game to move no-trust against Imran Khan government.

In the meeting, it has been proposed to make Shahbaz Sharif the Prime Minister and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the Chief Minister of the Punjab. The matter has been referred to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for final approval of the proposals.

Also Read :