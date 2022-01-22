Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation calls on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore city.

Sarwar Foundation and Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation agree to work together on clean water projects and women’s welfare projects.

Among those who call on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and wife Governor Punjab Begum Parveen Sarwar include Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Zaheer Akhtar Ahmed Mehr, President Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh and President Women Wing Natasha Kha.

Coordinator Rana Usman Mumtaz Khan, Media Coordinator Hashir Gohar, Executives. Naveed Ahmed and Mohammad Irfan are also present in the meeting.

Coordinator Governor Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Zakaria Khan gives a detailed briefing to the delegation on the ongoing welfare schemes of Sarwar Foundation.

The delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation appreciate the services of Sarwar Foundation and reiterate their commitment to work with Sarwar Foundation.

On the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar says that Overseas has always stood by its compatriots in every difficulty. Overseas Pakistanis are still at the forefront of every welfare work in the world.

Appreciating the services of Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar urges to continue working with the same determination for the beloved homeland.