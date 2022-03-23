Flag hoisting ceremony in Sahiwal on Pakistan Day 23 March

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The Punjab government celebrated the 23rd of March in a grand manner with the aim of promoting national unity and recognizing the sacrifices of the elders to the new generation.

Pakistan is a gift from God and its protection is our national and religious duty. The secret of our development and survival lies in the development of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by the CEO Education Dr. Mohammad Arshad, while praising the students who participated in the flag hoisting ceremony held at Mall Mandi Ground for performing the best national anthem.

He said that dear country has been achieved by our elders by making immense sacrifices. March 23 reaffirms our commitment to do everything possible to protect and develop this planet.

He said that various activities are being carried out in all the educational institutions of the district on the occasion of Pakistan Day. As Pakistanis, we all pay tribute to those who strived for the establishment of Pakistan.