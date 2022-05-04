Pakpattan District National Assembly Seats Election Result 2018
Pakpattan district consists of 2 National Assembly seats which are NA 145 and NA 146.
By : Arshad Farooq Butt
District Pakpattan national assembly seats NA145 and NA146 complete election result 2018 held on July 25, 2018.
NA 145 Pakpattan 1
Candidates Votes Party
.Ahmed Raza Khan Manika(Winner) 118581 PML-N
.Muhammd Shah Khagga 90633 PTI
.Sardar Mansab Ali Dogger 32491 IND
.Rao Naseem Hashim Khan 25457 IND
.Zulfiqar Ali Khan 8040 PHP
.Rao Azmat Ullah 1576 MMA
.Asghar Ali 1473 IND
.Nadeem Iqbal 1244 IND
.Abdul Ghafoor 541 IND
NA 146 Pakpattan 2
Candidates Votes Party
.Rana Iradat Sharif Khan(Winner) 138789 PML-N
.Muhammad Amjad Joiya 101509 PTI
.Gulam Mustafa 21112 PHP
.Shauqat Ali Bajwa 11772 PPPP
.Muhammad Kashif Sarwar Khan 9858 TLP
.Ahmed Zeeshan 4273 AAT
.Waseem Zafar 3580 IND
.Jhangeer 2704 PKI-Ch Anwar
.Muhammad Farooq 2165 IND
.Rashid Minhas 1563 IND
.Gulam Hassan 956 IND
.Ijaz Hussain Sabir 364 IND
.Muhammad Haidar Sultan 243 IND
.Saima Kashifatu Firdous 92 IND