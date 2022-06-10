Pervez Musharraf’s Death News Gone Viral on Social Media

Dubai ( The Breaking Times – Zohaib Butt )

X-dictator General Pervez Musharraf’s death news has gone viral on social media platforms and various comments are being made.

In such a situation, the position of Pervez Musharraf’s family has also come. His family says that Pervez Musharraf is not on ventilator but he is going through the most difficult stage. Pervez Musharraf’s family has also appealed people prayers for him.

Former President Pervez Musharraf was taken to the hospital three weeks ago due to ill health. The family of Pervez Musharraf has appealed for prayers for his recovery.

It is to be noted that Pervez Musharraf’s organs are malfunctioning and recovery is not possible. Pervez Musharraf is suffering from a disease called amyloidosis and has reached a stage where there is no chance of recovery and the organs stop working.

Amyloidosis is the name for a group of rare, serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body. The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly.

Some Pakistani media houses reported the demise of Pervez Musharraf on their Twitter handles like Waqt News. However later they removed the tweets.

Also Read:

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is in good health, Pervez Elahi

Pervez Musharraf vs Nawaz Sharif