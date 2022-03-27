PML-N delegation meets Ch Shujaat and Pervaiz Elahi

PM Imran Khan facing No Confidence Motion by Opposition Parties.

By Arshad Farooq
Khawaja Asif meets Ch Shujaat Hussain

Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The PML-N delegation called on PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, political situation in the country were discussed and it was agreed to continue consultations on the next course of action.

According to the details, a high level delegation of PML-N reached the residence of Chaudhry brothers in Islamabad. On the occasion, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema received the PML-N delegation.

The PML-N delegation included Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Attaullah Tarar.

On behalf of PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Monis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Hussain Elahi participated.

Apart from him, PML-Q leader Senator Kamil Ali Agha also attended the meeting. The leaders of the two parties discussed issues of mutual interest including the no-confidence motion and the political situation in the country and agreed to continue consultations on the next course of action.

Also Read:

Nawaz Sharif agreed to make Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi CM Punjab

You might also like
News

PMLN Jalsa Gujranwala Today Live Hamza Shahbaz Maryam nawaz

News

Prime Minister Imran Khan Speech in PTI Jalsa Islamabad Live

News

What is the number of participants in PTI Jalsa Islamabad?

News

Asad Umar Speech at PTI Jalsa Islamabad 27 March 2022