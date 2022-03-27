Nawaz Sharif agreed to make Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi CM Punjab

London ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has accepted the offer of Pakistan Muslim League Q. He has agreed to make Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to the details Pakistan Muslim League Nawz delegation will meet PML-Q today with the message of Nawaz Sharif’s new offer. Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif had offered the PML-Q chief ministership of Punjab for two months.

Under the new deal, the PML-Q will be given the chief ministership of Punjab for six months. PPP has proposed the new government for 6 months.

Disagreements remain over the announcement of the chief ministership. PML-N wants declaration after no-confidence motion and PML-Q wants declaration before no-confidence motion.

Also Read:

PTI Jalsa in Parade Ground Islamabad Live Today

PM Imran Khan Speech at Kamalia Jalsa Live Today Updates

PM Imran Khan Thinking to Appoint New Army Chief

PTI convoy leaves Chichawatni for Kamalia Jalsa

What is Imran Khan’s Trump Card or Surprise?