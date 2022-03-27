Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – 27 March 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that today’s Jalsa in Parade Ground Islamabad is not a PTI but a war of Pakistan. Therefore, people should leave their homes as soon as possible and reach PTI Jalsa in Parade Ground Islamabad live today. He has said this in his latest message to the people.

According to a private TV channel Geo News, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has released an audio message in the name of Pakistanis. In that audio message Imran Khan has said that the PTI Jalsa in Parade Ground Islamabad taking place today is a war of Pakistan.

Today, on 27 March 2022, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set out to make history of Pakistan. Imran Khan says that the people will not be able to reach the parade ground Islamabad due to the rush.

According to the detials Paksitan Tehreek e Insaf will demonstrate the people’s strength in Parade Ground Islamabad today. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has completed the preparations for the parade ground Islamabad Jalsa today. Jalsa adminsitration has prepared a special enclosure for women in the Parade Ground Jalsa. The enclosure is surrounded by protective sheets and barbed wire. So the women can participate in the Jalsa fearlessly.

On the other hand, war between Pakistan Muslim League N and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf supporters is continued on Social media websites including Twitter and Facebook. PTI workers are talking about surprise Imran Khan is going to announce today. Here are tha top twitter trends today.

