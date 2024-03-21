Is Renowned Singer Pokey Bear Married? Let’s Know Everything

Pokey Bear is a renowned American Southern Soul and R&B singer. His real name is James Fambrough, but he is well-known for his stage name. The blue player is well-known for parenting his excellent R&B mixed soul songs with an overpowering stride.

He has been in the music industry for many years, but his unique and powerful voice has always won hearts. Pokey Bear is recognized for mixing the two traditions in cheerful designs. He also gained fame when he played with the amazing guest Jenarashunz Band.

Let’s talk about all the details about Pokey Bear’s married status, career, net worth, etc.

Early Life

Pokey Bear was born on 2nd February 1970 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His parent’s names are Willie Clayton and James Brown. He started performing very young and played with different music artists.

Very soon, he built a band of 3 people named The Louisiana Blues Brotha. No doubt he was a successful blues singer who presented to the world in Los Angeles and proved himself to be the most renowned singer in the rundown.

Professional Life

Pokey began his career in the late 1980s when he performed very well in local clubs and events. He released a hit single ”My Sidepiece in 2014 that became the Southern Souk music scene sensation.

He released many successful singles and albums, created a substantial income, and increased his net worth. James Brown influenced Pokey Bear in his school days. He published the solo effort by Josephine son Pokey in 2014.

Moreover, Pokey released an album alongside with Tyree Neal and Adrian Bagher. This one had sensuous dance tunes like They Call Me Pokey, Mr Hit It & Quit It. Then, after two years, in January 2016, he released Good Foot and Shae That Money Maker, which were also featured on his album with Mystique.

If you are a Blues fan, then definitely you would be aware of the name Pokey Bear. You may hear the infamous song ‘Sidepiece,” and two YouTuber pages get almost sixty million views on the streaming of My Sidepiece. No doubt, he has become the most sought-after performer in the business.

Relationship Status

Everyone is curious to know about Poke Bear’s married life, but he is a Pokey Bear who seems to be single and not dating anyone. However, in the past, before 2022, he was in a relationship with someone but was not engaged.

He strives to keep his personal life private. Many rumors spread online regarding his flings, hookups, and breakups, but he never minded about them. Currently, he is not involved with anyone.

Net Worth

Pokey Bear earns a handsome amount of money from multiple sources.in the year 2021, his estimated net worth was $10 million. However, this net worth continues to grow, and according to sources, it will reach $15 million in 2024.

Furthermore, Merchandise Sales is also another way to earn money for Pokey Bear. He owns multiple merchandise like hats, t-shirts, and CDS that he sells at his concerts and online.

In addition, he earns from YouTube and streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify when he creates revenue by downloading and streaming. On the outer channel, you can see the vlogs by which a maximum number of views are received. If Pokey Bear releases so many other albums and singles, his net worth will increase.

Physical Attire

The popular Blue Singer is 52 years old. The artist is 6 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs around 78 kg. He seems cool in his blonde hair and blue eyes.