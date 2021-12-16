PP 206 By Election 2021 Live Updates and Results

Arshad Farooq Butt

PP 206 constituency of Khanewal has become the battlefield between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf for Many Reasons.

Rana Muhammad Saleem is contesting by election from PML-N and Noreen Nishat Daha, widow of Nishat Ahmed Daha is in the field from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A voter from PP 206 Mian Najm Us Saqib has shared a video on his facebook profile that PML-N candidate of Khanewal PP-206 allegedly busy trying to buy people’s votes in exchange for rations.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar is visiting PP-206 polling stations in Khanewal city. He says that the casting in the morning is very good and People are coming to vote for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

Candidate for Provincial Assembly PP-206 Khanewal Ms. Noreen Nishat Daha has issued a message to the people of the constituency and requested to vote for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.