PP 206 khanewal 4 History and Candidates

Arshad Farooq Butt ( December 16, 2021 )

Nishat Ahmed Khan (Late) has been the winner of PP 206 constituency of Punjab assembly in 2008, 2014 and 2018 General Elections. So this family has been in power for 14 years. Here is a brief political history of PP 206 Khanewal.

PP 206 election result 2018

In the general elections held on July 25, 2018, Nishat Ahmed Khan from PLMN won and he secured 51,353 votes.Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem came on 2nd number and he got 47,807 votes.

Syed Wasiq Sarjees Haider of Pakistan Peoples Party remained on third number getting only 66617 votes.Mohammad Amir Sohail from Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan secured only 5764 votes.Mudassir Aalam from AAT got 1493 votes. No other candidate could get mentionable votes.

PP 214 Khanewal (Now PP 206) election result 2013

In the general elections held on May 11, 2013, Nishat Ahmed Khan from PLMN won and he secured 34,465 votes.Pakistan Muslim League Q candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem came on 2nd number and he got 21657 votes.

Imran Pervez of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf remained on third number getting 16021 votes. Independent candidate Shafiq Ur Rehman came on 4th number and got 14204 votes whereas another independent candidate Muhammad Hussain Bhatti secured 8778 votes.

PP 214 Khanewal (Now PP 206) election result 2008

In the general elections held on Feb 18, 2008, Nishat Ahmed Khan from Pakistan Peoples Party won and he secured 44525 votes.Pakistan Muslim League Q candidate Imran Perviaz Dhool came on 2nd number and he got 23604 votes.