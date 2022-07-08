Maryam Nawaz Jalsa Schedule By Elections 2022

Maryam Nawaz will hold Jalsa in PP 202 Chichawatni Sahiwal on July 11, 2022.

By Annie Sehar
Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League N has announced the schedule for Maryam Nawaz Jalsas for By-Elections 2022 to support PTI dissident candidates.

Sheikhupura : July 8, 2022

Chichawatni , Sahiwal PP 202 : July 11, 2022

Jhang : July 12, 2022

Layyah : July 13, 2022

Khushab, Rawalpindi : JUly 14, 2022

Multan and Lahore : July 15, 2022

