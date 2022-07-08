Maryam Nawaz Jalsa Schedule By Elections 2022
Maryam Nawaz will hold Jalsa in PP 202 Chichawatni Sahiwal on July 11, 2022.
Pakistan Muslim League N has announced the schedule for Maryam Nawaz Jalsas for By-Elections 2022 to support PTI dissident candidates.
Sheikhupura : July 8, 2022
Chichawatni , Sahiwal PP 202 : July 11, 2022
Jhang : July 12, 2022
Layyah : July 13, 2022
Khushab, Rawalpindi : JUly 14, 2022
Multan and Lahore : July 15, 2022
Also Read :
PMLN To Support Dissident PTI Members in By Election 2022
PMLN Social Media Team Demands Funds to Counter PTI Propaganda
Okara Jalsa : PMLN Holds Lions Rally on Roads
PMLN Gujrat Jalsa Today Updates
PMLN Launches Public campaign for Maryam Nawaz Jalsa in Okara