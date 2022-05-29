PMLN Mansehra Jalsa Live Updates 29 May 2022
Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif to address the jalsa.
Mansehra ( PMLN Social Media Team – Arshad Farooq Butt )
PMLN is all set to hold a massive jalsa in Mansehra city where PM Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will address the public.
Also Read :
PMLN To Support Dissident PTI Members in By Election 2022
PMLN Social Media Team Demands Funds to Counter PTI Propaganda
Okara Jalsa : PMLN Holds Lions Rally on Roads
PMLN Gujrat Jalsa Today Updates
PMLN Launches Public campaign for Maryam Nawaz Jalsa in Okara