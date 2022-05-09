PMLN Launches Public campaign for Maryam Nawaz Jalsa in Okara

Okara (PMLN Social Media – Asif Butt )

PMLN Okara has started arrangements for Maryam Nawaz’s May 23 Jalsa in Okara with a new strategy.

Pakistan Muslim League N leaders have launched a public contact campaign. The Jalsa of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in Okara will now be held on May 23 instead of May 8 after being rescheduled.

PML-N Okara has formulated a new strategy for the preparations of Jalsa. Under which senior pmln leader Fayas Zafar, member National Assembly Riaz-ul-Haq Judge and MPA Chaudhry Muneeb-ul-Haq are organizing Eid-ul-Fitr Milan Parties at ward level.

As soon as the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays are over, Fayyaz Zafar is busy preparing the stage and venue for Maryam Nawaz Jalsa.

Across the district, all the 4 members of PML-N in the National Assembly and 8 members in the Provincial Assembly have also started a liaison campaign on behalf of their constituencies for the participation of maximum number of people in the PMLN Jalsa.

The advertising campaign has also reached its peak on social media. Arrangements have been made by the district administration of Okara for the security of Maryam Nawaz Jalsa.