PMLN Jalsa Fateh Jang Attock Today Live Updates

Fateh Jang ( Attock News Agencies – 6 May 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Watch Pakistan Muslim League N Jalsa in Fateh Jang Attock Live updates. Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started mass contact campaign from Fateh Jang today.

PMLN social media team has created a hashtag #عوام_ن_کے_ساتھ on twitter and supporters are sharing Jalsa updates. Here are some of the tweets pmln workers and leaders are sharing.

Head @pmln_org Social Media Wing ,Pakistan Atif Rauf has tweeted that today Fateh Jang Jalsa will prove that the people of Fateh Jang Attock are with PMLN Janoon.

Another supporter Muhammad Tahir Bhatti says that Women in Pakistani politics have definitely sacrificed more than anyone else. @MaryamNSharif is writing a new chapter of staying brave against worst atrocities and injustice.

Samina Malik writes that @MaryamNSharif will present the reality of Niazi & Co. to the people in a traditional aggressive manner from the people of Attock today.

Maleeha says PMLN believes in working silently and practically doing things for Pakistan. PTI can gain timely popularity by podcasts , Twitter trends by bots and Insta live sessions. But ultimately people would be with those who are serving not entertaining them!

While sharing PMLN Jalsa schedule Gujrati Butt said:

Wherever Pmln announce the convention or jalsa the people of Pakistan and worker voter and supporter come and show their solidairty with leadership of Pmln.

According to the schedule, PMLN is holding jalsa in Fateh Jang Attock today on 6 May 2022. After that comes Besham Shangla City on 7 May 2022 and Sawabi on 11 May 2022. In Gujrat PMLN will be rocking on 15 May 2022 and Sargodha will see PMLN crowed on 20 May 2022. On 23 May 2022 PMLN will hold jalsa in Okara city after that Bahawalpur on 28 May 2022.

Also Read:

Hina Parvez Butt turns to FIA Cyber Crime Against Shahbaz Gill

PMLN UAE congratulates Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif

PMLN Vice President Hamza Shahbaz Holds Press Conference

PMLN Jalsa Gujranwala Today Live Hamza Shahbaz Maryam nawaz

PP 206 election result 2021 Victory for PMLN Khanewal