PP 206 election result 2021 Victory for PMLN Khanewal

Khanewal ( The Breaking Times – December 16, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate Rana Muhammd Saleem has won PP 206 By Election 2021 in Khanewal held on December 16, 2021.

Polling Stations : 20

Rana Muhammad Saleem PMLN : 4740

Noreen Nishat Daha PTI : 3537

Rana Muhammad Saleem is a businessman and capitalist. The victory in PP 206 by polls Khanewal was very important for him because he had lost this seat many times.

In the general elections held on May 11, 2013, Rana Muhammad Saleem contested election from Pakistan Muslim League Q and came on 2nd number getting 21657 votes.