PMLN Bahawalpur Jalsa 28 May – Maryam Nawaz to Address the Pulbic

Pakistan Muslim League N is set to hold a massive jalsa in Bahawalpur city where CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and Vice President PMLN Maryam Nawaz will address the public.

History of the Dring Statium, Bahawalpur

Since PMLN Jalsa is being held in Dring Statium, Bahawalpur, it is important to read its history shortly. Sikander Aqeel Ansari has tweeted about the Jalsa venue:

Dring Statium, Bahawalpur, (Sir John Dring, Prime Minister Bahawalpur 1948-52). It has the capacity to hold all games simultaneously! The only international venue for games in Pakistan on partition. A cricket test was once played but subsequently neglected!

