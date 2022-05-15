PMLN Gujrat Jalsa Today Updates – Maryam Nawaz – CM Hamza Shahbaz

Gujrat ( The Breaking Times – PMLN ORG – Arshad Farooq Butt – 15 May 2022)

Pakistan Muslim League (N) is holding a Jalsa in Kotla Gujrat today on sunday in which Maryam Nawaz and CM Hamza Shahbaz Shrif will address huge public gathering.

#PMLNGujratJalsa is trending on twitter in which latest updates about PMLN Jalsa are being shared. This video shows all is set for PMLN Jalsa in Kotla Gujrat.

MPA PMLN Hina Parvez Butt has shared a tweet on her Twitter account saying Leaving for #PMLNGujratJalsa.

