SHO Sadar Police Chichawatni Suspended over Political Comments

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Police spokesman Sahiwal )

District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch has suspended SHO Sadar Police Station Chichawatni over political comments in a whatsapp group.

According to the details, DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch issues stern notice to SHO Sadar Police Station Chichawatni AD Shaheen over his vulgar comments in Dunya News Chichawatni Whatsapp Group.

SHO Police Station Sadar Chichawatni AD Shaheen has been immediately suspended and asked to report Police Line Sahiwal.

Deputy superintendent of police Chichawatni Circle issued orders for inquiry into the matter. He said it was a violation to make such comments while being part of the disciplinary force. Strict action will be taken after inquiry report on the matter.