Suspended SHO Sadar Police Chichawatni Denies Allegations

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Police Spokesman)

Sub-Inspector Allah Dutta Shaheen who was suspended for commenting against Maryam Nawaz has denied the allegations. He has given this statement:

I, Sub-Inspector Allah Dutta Shaheen, I would like to explain a painful thing that happened yesterday.

My WhatsApp number was hacked by an unknown hacker in some way. Not only nasty and immoral messages and comments were sent from my number but also extortion messages were sent to my loved ones and acquaintances by sending threatening messages.

The role of some of my private employees and police personnel who knew the password of my mobile phone and used to perform certain tasks from my mobile phone is also suspicious.

However, this shameful act is being investigated and soon these elements will be reached and brought to justice.

I want to make it clear here that I have nothing to do with the vulgar messages or comments and I have not made such comments.

As a responsible and educated police officer, I can’t think of such an ugly thing.

I believe in respecting all political and other leaders and personalities and my past is a witness to that.

The act is nothing more than an attempt by an envious person to tarnish my reputation and honor.

I have always carried out my departmental responsibilities in a professional manner and have always earned the respect of all.

It is also important to clarify here that DPO Sahiwal has suspended me without any investigation on the basis of mere propaganda.

In this regard too, I expect justice and merit from the senior officers. The facts will come out soon and I will get justice.