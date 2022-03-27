PMLN Jalsa Gujranwala Today Live Hamza Shahbaz Maryam nawaz

Gujranwala ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PMLN Vice President Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has said in Gujranwala Jalsa that Imran Niazi’s government will end this month. We will make the country a prosperous Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

In his address to the Mehangai Mukao March in Gujranwala, Hamza Shahbaz has said that what a unique honest and trustworthy person who does not give an account of Tosha Khana case.

Imran Khan is a certified thief. Gujranwala court has sentenced. He said that Imran Niazi made the workers unemployed.

Imran Niazi, do as many Jalsas as you want. We are coming to Islamabad. Hamza Shahbaz said that this man has stolen the dreams of the youth. Today parents do not have money to feed their children.

PMLN leader said that no one can buy me but the love of youth has bought me. Our caravan is on its way to Islamabad. We do not return empty handed.

Maryam Nawaz Speech at Gujranwala Jalsa

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Imran Khan’s insult will be met with a resounding response.

You call others rats. I would say that the biggest rat in Pakistan is the one that is crying loudly in the parade ground. He used to say that there would be a gathering of one million. However even ten thousand people did not come to PTI Jalsa in Islamabad.

Also Read:

PM Imran Khan Speech at Kamalia Jalsa Live Today Updates

PM Imran Khan Thinking to Appoint New Army Chief

No-Confidence Motion: MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr Criticises ARY