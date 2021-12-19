Local Body Elections in KPK are Controversial, Hina Pervez Butt

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – December 19, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly member Hina pervez Butt has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local body elections are the most controversial elections.

According to details, Hina Parvez Butt has said that the ideal police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the shelter of Imran Niazi & Company.

If the Election Commission had taken action against the people who were tampering with Daska, such an incident would not have happened again.

She further said that Imran Khan and PTI are the product of rigging, rigging has become Imran Khan’s favorite hobby, transparent and fair elections are impossible in the present.

Hina Pervez Butt said that the reckless use of money before every election has become a habit of PTI but still they face humiliating defeat in every election, these people are being exposed due to their incompetence.