PMLN Social Media Team Demands Funds to Counter PTI Propaganda

Kaleem ur Rehman

Pakistan Muslim League N social media team has demanded funds from the party to counter the PTI’s propaganda on social media. The team has requested funding for the purchase of new laptops, cars and cameras.

According to the report, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is using sophisticated techniques to strengthen anti-government rhetoric on social media.

The PTI leadership is also cooperating with its social media team in this regard. When Imran Khan is invited to podcasts, he participates.

PMLN social media team faces difficulties with funding and intends to spend money on ‘Vlogs’ and tiktok videos in addition to purchasing equipment. Through which the ideology of PML-N will be propagated.

