Maryam Nawaz invites Iffat Omar to Attend Okara Jalsa

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has invited top Pakistani actress Iffat Omar to attend PMLN Jalsa in Okara city.

It should be noted that people from all over Pakistan have criticized Imran Khan’s use of inappropriate words against Maryam Nawaz in Multan Jalsa.

Critics include actress Iffat Omar, a women’s rights activist. Retweeting Iffat Omar’s tweets, Maryam Nawaz has invited the actress to attend the PML-N Jalsa in Okara as a guest.

