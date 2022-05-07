Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Speech at Besham Shangla Jalsa

Besham ( Shangla News Agencies – 7 May 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is addressing to PMLN Jalsa at Besham city in Shangla district today. Shangla is the constituency of Amir Maqam. Amir Muqam is the PML-N president from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کا بشام (شانگلہ)میں جلسہ سےخطاب https://t.co/dnrUSnTHKl — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 7, 2022

Shahbaz Sharif’s speech in this jalsa is part of PML-N’s public contact campaign. Engineer Amir Muqam, Advisor to the Prime Minister, says that the people of Shangla love their Prime Minister. Shahbaz Sharif is known as a hardworking politician.

He said that pmln jalsa would also be held on May 11 in Swabi in connection with PML-N’s public relations campaign. The Prime Minister will address there too.

It should be noted that after the public contact campaign of PTI the public campaign was also announced by PML-N two days ago.

After the political power show in Besham, Shangla today, the PML-N’s public contact campaign will reach other cities as well. The PML-N leadership has also issued a schedule of jalsas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, Vice President PMLN Maryam Nawaz and other leaders will address the public contact campaign jalsas. There will also be gatherings in Swabi, Attock, Gujarat and Okara.

