Shahbaz Sharif Takes Oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken the oath. He has been elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan with 174 votes.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjarani administered oath to newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a ceremony held at the Presidency.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, Chief PDM Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani were also present on the occasion.

It should be noted that President Dr. Arif Alvi has gone on short leave. Due to which he could not take oath from the new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

