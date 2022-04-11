Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Political Journey

Arshad Farooq Butt

PMLN president Shahbaz Sharif has been elected leader of the house and new prime minister of Pakistan. Read about his journey from the Chief Minister of Punjab to the Prime Minister of the country

Shahbaz Sharif has been the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly for the last three years, but he is considered a newcomer to the politics of the Center.

His identity was more pronounced in the province of Punjab where he has been the Chief Minister of the province for a total of about 13 years in three terms.

He was seen as a “tough administrator” in the provincial bureaucracy. How did he become famous and how did he cover the long journey from the Chief Minister to the Prime Minister’s chair?

PM Shahbaz Sharif Journey from Businessman to Politician

Shahbaz Sharif took over the family business after his education. He became the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce in 1985.

After promoting business, he decided to enter politics. For the first time, Shahbaz Sharif became a member of the Punjab Assembly in the 1988 elections. He was re-elected to the National Assembly in 1990 and again to the Punjab Assembly in 1993. In the same year, he became the Leader of the Opposition in the Provincial Assembly.