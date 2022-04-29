Masjid e Nabawi Incident Today Shahbaz Sharif

Madina ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers desecrated Masjid e Nabawi and raised slogans against Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and others.

Pakistanis are expressing their reaction on social media after the Masjid Nabavi incident. In just a few hours, more than 700,000 people have tweeted about Masjid e Nabawi incident.

Instead of feeling ashamed of the incident, the ex federal ministers of PTI are making fun of PMLN and PDM Leaders. Fawad Chaudhry tweeted:

And now these people are in government. When people will kick them out of the houses. Then how will they get out of the houses?

According to 24 news 150 people are arrested after malicious and pathetic slogans hurtling at holy land of Prophet (SAW).

M Hassan Hashmi tweets:

Pick up the date and see the Masjid-e-Nabawi is respected by all except the yahoodi’s, then after the insults of the Masjid-e-Nabavi by the sit-in protestors today, it was proved that Maulana had rightly pointed out that Imran Niazi is a yahoodi agent. #توہین_مسجد_نبوی_نامنظور

Some people are quoting Surat Al Hujurat verses:

O believers! Do not raise your voices above the voice of the Prophet, nor speak loudly to him as you do to one another, or your deeds will become void while you are unaware.

Also Read:

PTI workers riot against Shahbaz Sharif in the premises of Masjid e Nabavi