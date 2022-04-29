Masjid e Nabawi Incident Today Shahbaz Sharif
On Twitter Masjid e Nabawi incident is Trending with 700k Tweets within a few hours.
Madina ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers desecrated Masjid e Nabawi and raised slogans against Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and others.
Pakistanis are expressing their reaction on social media after the Masjid Nabavi incident. In just a few hours, more than 700,000 people have tweeted about Masjid e Nabawi incident.
Instead of feeling ashamed of the incident, the ex federal ministers of PTI are making fun of PMLN and PDM Leaders. Fawad Chaudhry tweeted:
And now these people are in government. When people will kick them out of the houses. Then how will they get out of the houses?
According to 24 news 150 people are arrested after malicious and pathetic slogans hurtling at holy land of Prophet (SAW).
M Hassan Hashmi tweets:
Some people are quoting Surat Al Hujurat verses:
O believers! Do not raise your voices above the voice of the Prophet, nor speak loudly to him as you do to one another, or your deeds will become void while you are unaware.
Also Read:
PTI workers riot against Shahbaz Sharif in the premises of Masjid e Nabavi