PMLN UAE congratulates Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Media Group – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PMLN officials in the United Arab Emirates have congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Among the pmln uae officials who sent congratulatory message were Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Farzana Kausar, Muhammad Ghous Qadri, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Majeed Mughal, Khawaja Abdul Waheed Pal, Muhammad Jameel Bangial, Malik Dost Muhammad Awan, Raja Abid Hussain, Shehzad Malik, Muhammad Shehzad Butt, Amir. Sohail Ghman, Jan Qadir, Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar, Chaudhry Shahbaz Ghaffar, Raja Abu Bakar Affandi, Rana Muhammad Naeem, Raja Zaheer Samallavi, Rao Akbar Saqi, Chaudhry Abdul Raziq Gujjar, Tahir Bhandar, Haji Muhammad Nawaz and Mian Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din.

PMLN officials and workers in the UAE have said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has a lot of expectations for Pakistanis at home and abroad.

It is hoped that PM Shahbaz Sharif will use his best leadership and administrative skills to control inflation to provide relief to the people at home.

In order to benefit the common man, Pakistanis living in the UAE have demanded from the Prime Minister that overseas Pakistanis be allowed to bring at least one mobile phone tax free. Fulfilling this legitimate demand will benefit all Pakistanis around the world.