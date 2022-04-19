The UAE updates its Visa System and Conditions

Dubai ( UAE Urdu Media Network – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The United Arab Emirates has revised the issuance and conditions of visas, allowing parents with residency visas to now sponsor children up to the age of 25. There is no age limit for unmarried daughters. Earlier, the age limit for child support was 18 years.

According to the new amendments, residence permit is allowed to remain in the country for six months after revocation or expiration.

Business visa

Visas will be issued without sponsorship for investors and businessmen seeking business and investment opportunities in the UAE.

Job visa

Job Visa has been introduced for job seekers, it will be issued to those who have at least Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

Tourist visa

No sponsor is required for the tourist visa, the tourist will be able to stay in the UAE for 90 consecutive days, however the applicant for the tourist visa must have four thousand dollars in his account.

