UAE Flights : Vaccinated Tourists Don’t Need Covid-19 PCR Test

Dubai ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) United Arab Emirates airlines have eased travel restrictions on tourists arriving in the country to curb the spread of the global epidemic.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways has said in an update on its website that fully vaccinated tourists do not need to undergo a negative PCR test. They must carry a Corona Vaccination Certificate issued in their home country with a QR code.

Etihad Airways has added that passengers who have not been vaccinated will have to undergo a PCR test 48 hours before the flight to the UAE. This test must be from an approved laboratory and have a QR code on the test report.

Passengers who have recovered from Corona must present an authorized laboratory Corona Recovery Certificate that is not older than 30 days. This test must also be from an approved laboratory and have a QR code on the test report.

Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, tourists must take a test. Similarly, if requested by the government at Dubai Airport, tourists will have to undergo PCR test on arrival in Dubai and will have to quarantine themselves till negative result is obtained.

Passengers must follow the instructions issued by the local health authority if the test is positive. Children under the age of 16 are exempt from the test.

Printed or digital PCR tests or vaccination certificates are accepted in English or Arabic. Vaccination certificates or PCR test reports in other languages ​​will be acceptable if they can be verified at the point of departure.