Pakistani Embassy in the UAE issues Warning to Protesters

Violations of the UAE law could lead to severe legal action.

By Arshad Farooq
Pakistan Embassy in UAE

Dubai – Arshad Farooq Butt

Pakistani Embassy in the United Arab Emirates issued warning to the Pakistanis that they should refrain from protesting.

According to UAE Urdu News Media Group, a statement issued by the Pakistani embassy appealed to Pakistanis not to be a part of any illegal activity.

Protests are illegal in the United Arab Emirates, so respect Emirati law. The Pakistani embassy added that violations of UAE law could lead to severe legal action.

It is to be noted that overseas Pakistanis who are PTI supporters are protesting in some countries. So Pakistani Embassy in the UAE has warned its people in advance.

You might also like
News

PTI Jalsa in Peshawar Today – Watch Live Updates

News

Former MNA Ch Tufail Jutt Celebrates Shahbaz Sharif Appointment

News

#BajwaSurrender Trend Running Group Arrested from Lahore

News

Shahbaz Sharif Takes Oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan