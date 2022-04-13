Pakistani Embassy in the UAE issues Warning to Protesters

Dubai – Arshad Farooq Butt

Pakistani Embassy in the United Arab Emirates issued warning to the Pakistanis that they should refrain from protesting.

According to UAE Urdu News Media Group, a statement issued by the Pakistani embassy appealed to Pakistanis not to be a part of any illegal activity.

Protests are illegal in the United Arab Emirates, so respect Emirati law. The Pakistani embassy added that violations of UAE law could lead to severe legal action.

It is to be noted that overseas Pakistanis who are PTI supporters are protesting in some countries. So Pakistani Embassy in the UAE has warned its people in advance.