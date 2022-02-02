The UAE introduces 12 types of work permits from today
Dubai ( UAE Urdu News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) New labor laws in the UAE are coming into force today, February 2, 2022, after which the UAE will start issuing 12 types of work permits.
These include remote work, shared employment, reduced working hours, temporary, part-time and full-time work permits. The new labor law introduces 12 types of work models and 6 types of work models. Under the new law, work permits will be issued to teenagers, freelancers, Golden Visa holders, temporary workers and those seeking part-time employment.
Under these permits, employers will be able to hire 15-year-olds from UAE and GCC countries to provide them with various job training and also to hire temporary employees from abroad as required.
Here are the 12 types of work permits that will be issued by the UAE from Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
- Temporary Work Permit: This will allow employers to obtain the services of any employee for a specific project or for a specific period.
- Mission Permit: This will allow companies and organizations to hire any employee from abroad who will be temporarily employed on a specific project and for the duration of its completion.
- Part-time work permit: This allows an employee to work in more than one place for specific hours and days.
- Juvenile Permit: Under this, employers will be able to obtain the services of youth between the ages of 15 and 18 under the conditions specified in the relevant law.
- Student Training Permit: Through this companies and institutions will be able to provide recruitment and training to 15 year old children. This recruitment and arrangement will be done according to the relevant rules and regulations.
- Emirati GCC Citizen Permit: This permit will be issued at the time of recruitment of Emirati and GCC citizens.
- Golden Visa Holder Permit: This will be issued while hiring in-house Golden Visa holders.
- National Training Permit: Through this, companies and institutions will be able to provide training to Emirati citizens according to their qualifications and sector.
- Freelance Permit: It will be self-sponsored and issued to a foreigner through which they will be able to provide services to any person or company for a specific task or for a specific period of time. They will not need company sponsorship or contract.
- Employment Work Permit: It will be possible to get the service of a worker from abroad.
- Transfer Work Permit: This will allow the services of a foreigner to be transferred from one institution registered with the Ministry to another.
- Family Work Permit: This will be for foreigners who have been sponsored by their family.