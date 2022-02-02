The UAE introduces 12 types of work permits from today

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) New labor laws in the UAE are coming into force today, February 2, 2022, after which the UAE will start issuing 12 types of work permits.

These include remote work, shared employment, reduced working hours, temporary, part-time and full-time work permits. The new labor law introduces 12 types of work models and 6 types of work models. Under the new law, work permits will be issued to teenagers, freelancers, Golden Visa holders, temporary workers and those seeking part-time employment.

Under these permits, employers will be able to hire 15-year-olds from UAE and GCC countries to provide them with various job training and also to hire temporary employees from abroad as required.

Here are the 12 types of work permits that will be issued by the UAE from Wednesday, February 2, 2022.