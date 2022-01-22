Smart GDRFA Approval for returning residents of Dubai UAE

Dubai ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The UAE government has said in a response to a question that SMART GDRFA APPROVAL is required for returning residents of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) will issue entry permit which is required for travelers to Dubai, along with other documents. In this article you will learn how to apply for GDRFA approval step by step.

Smart GDRFA Approval Step One:

Visit the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs website to obtain a GDRFA Return Permit. To proceed click on the link below.

gdrfa return permit form

In this form you have to enter the Residence Number, Nationality and year of birth. Then check on the I AM NOT A ROBOT button and click Continue.

Smart GDRFA Approval Step Two:

When you fill out the form, the computer will prepare the basic details for you. Such as your Name and your Passport number in English and Arabic etc.

Below “Applicant Information”, there will be a section for travel information. Enter the country from which you will arrive and write down the airport you will land at.

Smart GDRFA Approval Step 3:

Upload documents, copy of your passport, photo, Covid-19 PCR test result and other documents. Confirm your application details and click on Send.

If your application is approved, you will receive a formal notification from GDRFA via email.

Please read the website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs carefully. And in case of any problem, click on the Contact Us page in the menu bar.

There you will find a list of questions and detailed answers to the questions people are asking. The answer to your question may already be there in detail.