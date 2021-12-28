Non Muslim couple issued a marriage license in the UAE

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Network – December 28, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) For the first time in the history of the United Arab Emirates, a marriage license has been issued to a non-Muslim couple.

According to the United Arab Emirates’s official news agency, the Canadian couple has been issued a marriage license under the new law of the Emirates.

The reason for issuing the license to non Muslims is to maintain the United Arab Emirates’ superiority over regional competitors. In the United Arab Emirates, out of 10 million population, about 90% are foreigners.

It is to be noted that Civil marriages are not uncommon in the Middle East. Civil marriage is already allowed in Tunisia and Algeria.