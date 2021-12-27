Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf UAE Announces New Team

Dubai (The Breaking Times – December 27, 2021 – Zohaib Butt ) A new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organisational team has been announced in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The new PTI team is announced at a restaurant in Dubai, and attended by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf UAE officials and workers from all over the United Arab Emirates.

The introductory ceremony for the new PTI team has been presided over by Mian Awais Anjum, Founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf UAE and President of PTI Dubai. On this occasion, the new team of PTI UAE has been introduced to each other and later to the media one by one.