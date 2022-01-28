Visa Status Check UAE Using Passport Number

Dubai ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) In this article you ll learn how to visa status check in the UAE by using passport number and Emirates ID.

Many expats in the world having UAE residential visas including Pakistan and India, have been out of the UAE for more than six months due to the covid-19 sanctions.

In such a situation many of our readers are asking how to check the status of residential visa before traveling to the UAE. Pakistani expats who have a Dubai resident visa can check visa status of their visa using their passport and Emirates ID numbers.

Visit the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website to check your visa status. Click on the link given below.

Visa Status Check GDRFA UAE

Other UAE States residency visa holders can check their visa status on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). Also Visit visa holders can check their visa status on same link. Click on the link below to check the status of your UAE Resident Visa.

Visa Status Check ICA UAE

If your visa status is active, you can travel to the UAE, but since your visa is residential, a pre-entry permit must be obtained before traveling.

If you have a Dubai Residential Visa, you will need to obtain a pre-entry permit from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).

Contact Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) if you have Residential Visa of an state other than Dubai.