PP 224 Lodhran By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Lodhran ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PTI confirms party ticket for Amir Iqbal Shah in by election PP-224. The PML-N awards ticket to Zawar Hussain Warraich.

Read about PP 224 Lodhran by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-224 Lodhran 1 Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, PTI candidate Zawar Hussain Warraich got 60482 votes from this constituency. His opponent Muhammad Amir Iqbal Shah from PMLN secured 48211 votes.

The third candidate was Muhammad Ibrahim from PPPP who got 4609 votes. Muhammad Abdullah Jan of TLP got 4272 votes and remained on 4th position. Independent candidate Muhammad Abullah Jan got 4272 votes and cam on 6th position.