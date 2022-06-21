PP 237 Bahawalnagar By Election Result 2022 candidates and party

Bahawalnagar ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PTI has not yet confirmed party ticket for by election in PP-237. The PML-N awards ticket to Fida Hussain.

Read about PP 237 Bahawalnagar by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-237 Bahawalnagar Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, independent candidate Fida Hussain got 56411 votes from this constituency. His opponent Muhammad Tariq Usman from PTI secured 47630 votes.

The third candidate was Syed Ahmed Shah from TLP got 12874 votes. No other candidate got enough votes to mention.