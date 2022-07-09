PP 273 Muzaffargarh By Election Result 2022 candidates and party

Yasir Khan Jatoi vs Muhammad Sibtain Raza

By Arshad Farooq
PMLN vs PTI By Polls 2022

PTI confirms party ticket for Yasir Khan Jatoi in by election PP-273. Muhammad Sibtain Raza will contest by-polls from PML-N. Read about PP 273 Muzaffargarh by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results.

We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-273 Muzaffargarh Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, PTI candidate Muhammad Sabtain Raza got 36009 votes from this constituency. His opponent independent candidate Rasool Bakhsh secured 24263 votes.

The third candidate was Malik Abdul Aziz who contested independently and got 22131 votes. Shahid Rasool from PMLN came on 4th position who got 14838 votes.

Muhammad Shafi Khan from TLP got 5140 votes and remaind on 5th position. Asif Sheraz Khan of MMA got 1493 votess and came on 6th position.

